JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. – A man charged with murder and armed robbery in the October slaying of an Indian American businessman, Praful Patel, in southern Indiana has entered a plea agreement in the case.
The News and Tribune reports court records show 35-year-old Antonio J. McRae filed the agreement to plead guilty last week. His attorney, Dave Mosley, confirmed to the newspaper June 10 details of the agreement, which could bring 45-65 years in prison and needs approval from a judge.
McRae was arrested in December in connection with 49-year-old Patel's fatal shooting. McRae had told reporters he had planned to rob Patel but not to kill him, and that he intended to plead guilty.
His attorney, Dave Mosley, said in a text message, “Mr. McRae has expressed grievous remorse,” the News and Tribune reported. “He had no intent to cause harm much less death. I believe he wishes to accept responsibility for what he did and the cost to the family and community.”
Patel was killed while working at the Stop N Go convenience store that he and his wife owned in Jeffersonville. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2XbKMxv)
India-West adds from the earlier report: Patel's son, Shyam Patel, said the family is "extremely grateful" for the work being done by police, and for the outpouring of support from the community. Patel was a well-known business owner and beloved by countless community members who were regulars at his store.
"My dad was the type of guy that just liked to connect with everyone," Shyam Patel said in the earlier Tribune report. "He was just extremely friendly and outgoing, and the support that we received from the community ... it's definitely helped us deal with this difficult time."
