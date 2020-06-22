The man accused of fatally shooting Fijian Indian American Newman, Calif., Police Corporal Ronil Singh during a traffic stop in December 2018 has been ordered by a judge to stand trial, the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office confirmed June 10, according to a CBS13 report.
The trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 1. The accused, Paulo Virgen Mendoza, potentially faces the death penalty on a charge of first-degree murder with enhancements.
The district attorney’s office said Judge Ricardo Córdova issued the ruling following a seven-day preliminary hearing in Stanislaus Superior Court, the report added.
Prosecutors said Mendoza shot Singh after being pulled over in the area of Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue on suspicion of a DUI just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2018.
Several others were indicted on federal charges of attempting to help Mendoza try to escape to Mexico following the shooting.
Citing police reports, India-West had earlier reported that at 12:57 a.m., Singh called off on a traffic stop at Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue in Newman. A few moments later he called out “shots fired” over the radio. Multiple agencies responded to assist and Singh was found at the scene with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. (Read India-West story here: https://bit.ly/30gf57c)
About a dozen of Singh’s family members and friends attended the preliminary hearing, according to The Modesto Bee. Some, including his wife, left while a 911 dispatch recording was played in which Singh calls for help, said the publication, and those who stayed became emotional as it played.
The publication reported that on the night Singh was killed, the officers and deputies responding to help him thought he’d been kidnapped, and while the area was cordoned off, a Merced County sheriff’s deputy spotted Singh’s body at least 12 minutes after the shooting.
During the hearing, The Modesto Bee said, Deputy Satveer Sohal testified that he asked other law enforcement at the scene “about the status of the body, and they weren’t aware of it.” Sohal said that when he heard this, he ran to the body and saw that it was Singh, then yelled for the others to come help, it said.
Among those who testified, said The Modesto Bee, were two people who encountered Mendoza in the minutes before the shooting and Turlock Police Officer Sarah Breier, who was a Newman officer at the time and who arrived at the scene a minute after Singh called off on the radio, “Shots fired! I’ve been hit!”
Breier testified that she saw Singh’s patrol vehicle on the side of the road but couldn’t find him. She said she saw shell casing on the ground. A family of three, visibly shaken, was standing nearby and told her amidst tears that they’d heard shots and saw a gray truck leave with Singh possibly in it. This information triggered the search for the truck and Singh.
Susana Martinez Rodriguez, a cashier at Newman Foods, testified that she heard gun shots. She also said that Mendoza was a regular at the store, and on several occasions came into the store so intoxicated that she had to refuse to sell him alcohol, said the report. She also said that he flirted with her, which made her uncomfortable.
Breier also testified that on the way to the hospital, Singh was “never conscious or had any vital signs during that time,” as per The Modesto Bee.
