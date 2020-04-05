The U.S. Department of Justice last month announced that a federal jury in Detroit, Michigan, found a Colombian man guilty of all charges in a nine-count indictment charging him with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act conspiracy and other violent crimes.
Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division and Special Agent in Charge Steven M. D’Antuono of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office said in a news release that Juan Olaya, 39, of Buenaventura, Colombia, was a leader of an armed robbery crew that traveled the United States committing armed home invasions.
Evidence at trial established that the defendant and his crew exclusively targeted families of Indian and Asian descent for their crimes, the release said.
Following a two-week trial, Olaya was convicted of one count of RICO conspiracy; four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering; and four counts of use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
According to evidence presented at trial, Olaya and his robbery crew committed a string of home invasions in Georgia, New York, Michigan and Texas in 2014. The organizer of the crew, Chaka Castro, ran the enterprise from 2011 through 2014, it said.
Castro generated lists of robbery targets in various states around the county, specifically families of Asian and Indian ancestry, and assigned crews to carry out the armed robberies of these families within their homes.
Olaya was the road boss of one such crew, who recruited other members and assigned roles to those members. Olaya and crew members traveled to certain locations, conducted surveillance and executed the robberies, the DoJ release noted.
The crew utilized a particular modus operandi in each of the robberies. Members disguised their appearance with clothing and bandanas so that victims would have difficulty identifying them, it said.
They openly carried and brandished firearms to gain control of the victims and then immediately corralled the victims, including children, into one location in the home.
At least one crew member then restrained the victims using duct tape and threats of violence, as another ransacked the home in search of cash, jewelry and electronics to steal, it said.
The crew organized their trips to involve multiple home invasion robberies over a series of days.
Sentencing is scheduled for July 23. before U.S. District Court Judge Laurie J. Michelson of the Eastern District of Michigan, who presided over the trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.