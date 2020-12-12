Manavi, a South Asian women’s rights organization with a mission to end all forms of violence against South Asian survivors, Dec. 11 announced that it will host its first virtual fundraising event Dec. 12.
The event, which starts at 5 p.m., is part of a month-long fundraising campaign, Manavi’s Month of Giving, which has a goal of raising $50,000, the organization said in a news release.
This fundraising campaign, which kicked off on Dec. 1, has already raised close to $40,000 to support survivors of domestic violence in the community, it said.
Manavi’s annual fundraising gala, which typically raises $60,000, was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the need for funding remains and has only increased. When the stay-home order was mandated, Manavi’s hotline went quiet, it said.
There were fewer calls from survivors, which worried Manavi’s team greatly – for good reason. Home is only safe when you are safe at home, it said.
But most survivors of abuse are not safe at home. Once the quarantine lifted, Manavi said it saw a clear increase in calls for help, and what they have been hearing and responding to from survivors is heartbreaking, the organization said.
The abuse is more severe and the circumstances are more complex, it adds.
“We need your support to continue providing crucial services to survivors in our community!” Manavi said in its release. “We are asking our supporters to tune in to our virtual fundraising event and donate to support Manavi’s mission and work.”
The event will stream live on Manavi's Facebook page, featuring a special musical performance by Surmaii Shaam. All are welcome to attend. Visit https://www.facebook.com/manavi1985 to watch the event.
