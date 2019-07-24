An Indian American city official in Manhattan, Kansas, said she is weighing a run for the U.S. Senate.
After disclosing during a radio interview that she was raped by her father as a child, Usha Reddi, Manhattan’s mayor pro tem, said in an interview with The Eagle July 23 that she plans to meet soon with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, according to a Kansas.com report.
Reddi, who came to the United States when she was 8, would be the first female senator of color from Kansas if elected.
On July 22, the 53-year-old Reddi revealed on Manhattan radio station KMAN that she was assaulted and raped by her father, according to the report.
“My personal life has always been very separate from my public life and very intentionally so, but unfortunately my personal life and my public life are going to be intersecting here sooner,” Reddi said on the station. “The reason being the public knows me in a variety of ways, but the other part to my narrative is I’m also a victim of sexual assault, and the perpetrator in this instance happens to be my father.”
Her father, Venkata Yeleti, pleaded guilty in a Virginia court July 19 to raping Reddi. He will serve one year in prison as part of a plea agreement, Virginia television station WDVM reported.
Reddi has not previously discussed the case publicly. Yeleti’s case has been covered by the news media in Virginia as a rare example of prosecutors pursuing a decades-old rape, but Reddi’s name had not been previously disclosed, the Kansas.com report said.
Reddi said on the radio that she had recordings of her father talking about the abuse from years ago and had been ready to pursue charges in Ohio, where much of the abuse took place. But because Ohio had a statute of limitations that had passed, Reddi went to police in Virginia, where she also lived as a child, it said.
At the end of the radio interview, Reddi confirmed she is weighing a Senate campaign.
“I think this is a good time to elevate Kansas in the discussion at the Senate level,” Reddi told the Kansas.com outlet. “Working with lots of partners as far as military, university, social services — I think I bring a different message to the table.”
Reddi, who has lived in Manhattan for more than 25 years, is an elementary school teacher and was first elected to the city commission in 2013. Commissioners serve as mayor on a rotating basis, and she was previously mayor in 2016 and 2017. She is set to again serve as mayor in 2020.
From her time in Manhattan, Reddi said she’s realized that while the economy is doing well, she’s not sure Kansans have felt that, the report continued.
“We are constantly trying to attract jobs, manufacturers, students, to stay in Manhattan as well as in the larger community of Kansas,” Reddi told the publication.
She named mental health as a “huge issue” and said that as a teacher, she also sees the educational profession sometimes facing big challenges.
Like any Democrat, Reddi would almost certainly face an uphill climb in the general election if she runs, noted the report. No Democrat has won a Senate seat in Kansas since the 1930s.
Reddi told Kansas.com she understands the challenges of running a large campaign, but added that it’s a good time for Democrats to continue building on their progress.
If she enters the race, she’ll face Barry Grissom, a former U.S. attorney; Nancy Boyda, a former U.S. representative; and Robert Tillman, a retired court services officer. State Sen. Barbara Bollier, of Mission Hills, is also weighing a bid.
On the Republican side, Kansas Treasurer Jake LaTurner, former state secretary of state Kris Kobach, and former Kansas City Chiefs player Dave Lindstrom are running.
The wide-open race was triggered by Sen. Pat Roberts’ announcement in January that he would not seek re-election, according to the report.
