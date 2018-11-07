Attorney Manjari Chawla Oct. 31 was officially sworn-in to her new post as a State Bar Court Hearing Judge in California.
The Indian American lawyer had been named to the post Aug. 27 by the Supreme Court of California in San Francisco in a letter delivered by clerk and executive officer Jorge E. Navarrete (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2zkwb4U).
“I am pleased to inform you that the Supreme Court has appointed you as a Hearing Judge (San Francisco) of the State Bar Court,” the letter read at the time of her appointment. “On behalf of the court, congratulations on your appointment and thank you in advance for your service.”
Chawla said that she was home folding her children’s laundry when she received a call from a representative of the chief justice at the California Supreme Court.
“I was stunned initially and then a few minutes later I was very excited,” Chawla told India-West in September. “The most touching moment for me has been the reaction of people from my small community. I have been overwhelmed by their good wishes and support.”
The Hearing Department is the trial level of the State Bar Court. In her post, she will primarily preside over cases involving California attorneys who have allegedly violated the State Bar Act and/or the Rules of Professional Conduct.
Chawla, a native of Rajasthan who came from a community that she says is often marginalized and disenfranchised, noted that, as an attorney for nearly two decades, her entire career has been dedicated to public service.
“Through federal and state litigation, I have worked tirelessly on behalf of marginalized communities. Serving as a State Bar Judge is the next chapter in my public service,” she said.
Chawla, who says her parents are her role models, has simplistic goals for the future of her career.
“I am focused on being an effective, fair, and balanced judge on the State Bar Court,” she told India-West matter-of-factly.
Chawla is a graduate of the U.C. Berkeley law school and was admitted to the State Bar of California in December 2001. She will serve a six-year term running through Oct. 31, 2024.
