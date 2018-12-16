Manmadh Rebba, a San Diego, Calif., resident originally from Hyderabad, Nov. 25 successfully completed the UltraMan World Championships triathlon event in Hawaii.
The 515 km three-day event took place Nov. 23 through Nov. 25, with Rebba, an architect and program and project management consultant by trade, becoming the first South Indian to participate, according to a news release.
Rebba represented India, raising the Indian flag as he crossed the finish line of his race, which he concluded with a time of 33 hours and 25 minutes.
The Indian American completed a 10 km ocean swim and 145 km bike ride on the first day in 10 hours and 48 minutes. On the second day, Rebba completed the 276 km bike ride in 11 hours and 53 minutes. He wrapped up the race on Day 3 with an 84 km run, which he finished in 10 hours and 43 minutes.
The competition is considered among the toughest and most enduring triathlon. It is a 3-day race event with a cut off span of 12 hours. The participant must complete a circuit of 515 km total. It is an invite only event and the selection process is based on the participants past accomplishments in various triathlon events like IronMan and UltraMan, the release said.
The 2018 event had 40 qualified athletes, with only 26 finishing the race.
