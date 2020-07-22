Over half of the 3M Young Scientist Challenge 2020 national finalists are Indian American or South Asian American.
3M and Discovery Education late last month announced the 10 national finalists for the nation’s premier middle school science competition, with at least seven of the youth scientists Indian American or South Asian American.
This year’s finalists – four girls and six boys ranging in age from 12 to 14 – identified an everyday problem they’re passionate about and submitted a one- to two-minute video communicating the science behind their solution to solve the problem, a joint news release said.
An esteemed group of judges, including 3M scientists and leaders in education from across the country, evaluated entries based on creativity, scientific knowledge, and communication effectiveness, the release said.
These young inventors won the top ten spots in this year’s challenge with their innovative thinking, scientific acumen, and display of exceptional communication skills.
The top 10 2020 3M Young Scientist Challenge finalists include students from public and private schools across America. Each finalist will receive $1,000 and the opportunity to work virtually with a 3M scientist who will mentor them as they evolve their invention from idea to prototype.
The grand prize winner will receive $25,000 and the prestigious title of America’s Top Young Scientist.
“Inspirational moments of community are all around us and the need for action is clearly strong – now more than ever, we are looking to the next generation to help improve the world we live in, and the 3M Young Scientist Challenge is a great platform for them to express what and how they want to see change,” said Denise Rutherford, senior vice president of Corporate Affairs at 3M.
Among the finalists include Laasya Acharya, of Mason, Ohio, from Mason Middle School; Anika Chebrolu, of Frisco, Texas, from Nelson Middle School; Rithvik Ijju, of Englewood, Colorado, from Challenge School; Ekansh Mittal, of Beaverton, Oregon, from Meadow Park Middle School; Harsha Pillarisetti, of San Ramon, Calif., from Windemere Ranch Middle School; Samhita Pokkunuri, of Old Bridge, N.J., from Carl Sandburg Middle School; and Samvrit Rao, of Ashburn, Virginia, from Stone Hill Middle School.
“The 2020 finalists and state merit winners prove once again that young minds can combine STEM skills with imagination and creativity to identify and solve a real-world problem using science,” Rutherford added. “They will undoubtedly build on their knowledge and experience with science to impact the future, and that is something for us all to embrace. We are proud of this year’s competitors and remain committed to supporting STEM-for-all and building a path to a better life for everyone.”
In addition to the top 10 finalists, there are 27 State Merit Winners, selected for their passion, innovation and superb communication skills. Each State Merit Winner receives special recognition on the challenge website, along with a special technology prize pack.
The 2020 3M Young Scientist Challenge State Merit Winners included Lajwanthi Saravanakumar of Arkansas; Prisha Shroff of Arizona; Neehal Pathak of Delaware; Siddharth Kini of Florida; Roshan Kolachina of Georgia; Sujan Vijayraj Shadrak of Iowa; Mira Nuthakki of Indiana; Sudhish Swain of Maryland; Rohan Dham of Minnesota; Arnesh Kundu of New Jersey; Akshansh Chauhan of Nevada; Haasini Mendu of Ohio; Ishan Ahluwalia of Oregon; Pooja Menon of Pennsylvania; Vishnu Abboy of South Carolina; Adithya Sastry of Tennessee; Aashka Shah of Virginia; and Kosha Upadhyay of Washington.
“3M has long committed to inspiring and challenging students to invent out-of-the-box solutions that solve some of the world’s most pressing problems. Discovery Education is proud to partner with 3M and congratulates each winner and finalist for their innovation, imagination and fearlessness,” said Lori McFarling, president of Corporate & Community Education Partnerships at Discovery Education. “Young minds fueled by STEM thinking prepare us all for the future ahead and inspire a continued cycle of passionate young scientists dedicated to improving the planet.”
In response to COVID-19, the 2020 3M Young Scientist Challenge is pivoting the final event from 3M headquarters in St. Paul, Minnesota, to an interactive virtual competition to be held on Oct. 12-13, where finalists will be evaluated on a series of challenges and the presentation of their completed innovation.
In its 13th year, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge continues to inspire and challenge middle school students to think creatively and apply the power of STEM to discovering real-world solutions.
America’s Top Young Scientists have gone on to give TED Talks, file patents, found nonprofits, make the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange, and exhibit at the White House Science Fair.
The award-winning 3M Young Scientist Challenge supplements the 3M and Discovery Education program – Young Scientist Lab – which provides no-cost dynamic digital resources for students, teachers, and families to explore, transform, and innovate the world around them.
All the resources are also available through the 3M Channel and Community Partnerships Channel on Discovery Education Experience, the digital service whose high-quality resources and instructional supports for educators are enriching student learning and extending it to the real world.
