The Association of Pharmacy Professionals recently announced that a group of Indian Americans have been honored for their achievements in the pharmaceutical field.
The APP is a unique organization of dedicated professionals willing to serve the pharmacy profession in dynamic ways, registered under The Societies Act 44 of 1973 of Madhya Pradesh, and the Government of India, and involves students, teachers, researchers, scientists, as well as industry professionals.
Dr. Rajiv Dahiya, founder president of APP and director of the School of Pharmacy at The University of the West Indies in Trinidad & Tobago, and Dr. Sunita Dahiya, APP general secretary from the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences of the School of Pharmacy at the University of Puerto Rico, honored several individuals during the APP 9th Annual Virtual International Convention on "Recent Advances in Pharmaceutical Sciences, Potential Role of Herbs and Health Challenges," at Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences at SunRise University in Alwar, Rajasthan, India.
Yashwant V. Pathak, associate dean of faculty affairs at the University of South Florida Health Taneja College of Pharmacy, was honored with the Academic Excellence Award.
Dr. S. Narasimha Murthy, professor of pharmaceutics and drug delivery at the School of Pharmacy at the University of Mississippi, was honored with the Eminent Scientist Award.
Dr. Ruhul Amin, assistant professor of pharmacology at Marshall University’s School of Pharmacy, received the Distinguished Researcher Award.
Dr. Rakesh Kumar Tiwari, assistant professor of biopharmaceutical and biomedical sciences at Chapman University Rinker Health Science Campus in Irvine, California, was honored with the Young Scientist Award.
And Dr. Priyank Kumar, associate professor at the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, College of Pharmacy at Marshall B. Ketchum University in Fullerton, California, was selected for the Young Investigator Award.
The group of honorees were named for their outstanding performance in pharmaceutical research.
The APP in a statement said it salutes the talent and achievements of these pharmacy professionals in key areas of research.
