The Asia Society Texas Center Oct. 23 presented Houston, Texas, residents Dr. Marie Goradia and Vijay Goradia with the Roy M. Huffington Award.
The Indian American couple has made significant contributions to and a global difference in the areas of literacy, education and healthcare in India, according to an ASTC news release.
“Marie’s and Vijay’s dedication to lifting educational standards in disadvantaged parts of the world is exemplary. Without their support of Pratham, a charity which is closing the gap on universal literacy in India, millions of children would miss out on their true potential,” ASTC president Bonna Kol said in a statement. “Our interconnected world is stronger because of them--they are a shining example of global leadership on many fronts.”
In appreciation of the Goradias’ substantial philanthropic impact, a list of luminaries has stepped forward to serve as this year’s Huffington co-chairs, including Drs. Chinhui Juhn and Edward R. Allen, Dr. Anne Chao and Albert Chao, and Andrea White and former Houston Mayor Bill White.
The Huffington Award recognizes leaders who have been a major force on the international stage. Named for the Houston oilman and former ambassador who played a leading role in creating Asia Society Texas Center, the Roy M. Huffington Award is the highest honor bestowed by the Texas Center.
Dr. Marie Goradia received a doctorate in molecular biology from the University of Bombay while working at the Bhabha Atomic Research Center, and did her postdoctoral studies at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in New York.
The mother of two, Goradia serves as the director of the Goradia Family Office, and is an avid world traveler and an award-winning ballroom dancer, her bio said.
A distinguished toastmaster, she has served as the president, area governor, and mentor to Toastmaster clubs. An active community volunteer, she also serves on the board of directors of Pratham USA and is the past president of the Pratham Houston chapter. She also serves on the advisory board of Asia Society Texas Center and the Board of Visitors of MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Vijay Goradia is a native of Mumbai, India, and migrated to the U.S. in 1978. He founded Vinmar International, a global distribution company, in 1978, which now does business in 110 countries.
Vijay established Goradia Capital to invest in and acquire other businesses. Vijay and his companies have received numerous awards in recognition of business success and philanthropic work, his bio said.
Among these are the U.S. President’s “E” Export Award, Outstanding Texas Entrepreneur Award by the State of Texas, United Nations Association Award, EY Master Entrepreneur Award, Houston Technology Center Award, American India Foundation Award and the Asian Pacific American Heritage Award. Vijay and Marie have received Interfaith Ministries’ Tapestry Award.
Marie and Vijay are passionate about philanthropy, and their goal is to improve the quality of life and access to opportunity for the underprivileged. Through the Goradia Foundation headed by their daughter Sapphira, they support nonprofits around the world that expand access to quality education and healthcare, it said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.