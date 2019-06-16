Cobb Republican Party chairman Jason Shepherd has appointed Marietta, Georgia, attorney Neera Bahl to the Cobb County Board of Elections.
“I am honored to be appointed to the Board of Elections for Cobb GOP and will do my best to ensure that the elections are administered with utmost fairness and accuracy,” Bahl said in a statement. “I greatly appreciate the opportunity to serve in this capacity.”
Bahl is the founder and managing partner of One Path Legal. The Indian American attorney will replace current Republican Party appointee Joe Pettit, whose term expires June 30, the Marietta Daily Journal reported.
“Neera brings with her not only a vast amount of experience in the law, but a zeal for growing the Republican base in Cobb County,” Shepherd said in a news release, according to the report. “I want to thank Joe Pettit for his service on the board, but given what I expect will be a contentious 2020 election, I felt we need someone with the experience and legal skills (that) Neera Bahl will bring to this position.”
A native of India and naturalized U.S. citizen, Bahl received her master’s in English from Punjab University; bachelor of education in psychology from D.A.V. College in India; and bachelor of science in chemistry and biology from D.S. College in India, it said.
After moving to the United States, Bahl spent more than 20 years in medical and scientific research before graduating from Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School in 2000.
She is a graduate of the 2018 class of Leadership Cobb and was appointed to the Judicial Nominating Commission by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019, the report added.
Cobb GOP Outreach Ambassador Jeff Souther said, “Neera Bahl is a natural fit for the Cobb Board of Elections. Neera’s professional experience as an immigration attorney combined with her life experience as a naturalized citizen drives her passion for civic engagement. She is committed to ensuring every citizen has their voting rights accessible and protected.”
In addition to her legal work, Bahl is a volunteer for the Truancy Intervention Project and with Raksha Inc. helping victims of domestic violence. She is the current president of the U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce-South East chapter, the report said.
