His Holiness Maruthasla Adikalar from Perur Adheenam, near Coimbatore, was received with Purna Kumbham honors Jan. 12 at the Sri Meenakshi Temple in Pearland, Texas.
At the event, Adikalar spoke eloquently in support of a Houston Tamil Studies Chair at the University of Houston, stated a press release. The function was co-sponsored by the Houston Tamil Studies Chair, Meenakshi Temple and Bharathi Kalai Manram. Chairman of the Meenakshi Temple Dr. Padmini Nathan and Priya Chandru, president of Bharathi Kalai Manram, were among those who attended the event.
Adikalar presented books to Dhani Kannan, vice-chairman of the temple, and board member Malathi Sundar for the temple’s library.
HTSC president Sockalingam Sam Kannappan welcomed the gathering, while Tupil Narasiman, vice-president of finance, presented the details of the formation of HTSC. Fundraising coordinator Dr. S.G. Appan said that contributions are coming in at a record level.
Kannappan noted in the press release that the Indian community is growing at an ever-increasing pace in Houston, Texas, saying many Indians and other South Asians are attending both undergraduate and graduate programs in various disciplines at the University of Houston.
Kannappan also shared that the university has accepted their proposal to set up a Houston Tamil Studies Chair, with the focus being on research and teaching of Tamil.
