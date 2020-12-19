The University of Washington recently announced that Prof. Maryam Fazel has become the first recipient of the Moorthy Family Inspiration Career Development Professorship.
This endowment was established in 2019 by Indian Americans Ganesh and Hema Moorthy for the purposes of recruiting, rewarding and retaining UW ECE faculty members who have demonstrated a significant amount of promise early on in their careers, according to the university report.
“I am grateful to the Moorthy family for their vision and generosity in establishing this professorship. I feel truly honored to be chosen as the first recipient,” Fazel said. “I am especially excited that my group’s current research focus on foundations of data science and machine learning will directly benefit from this support.”
For the past several years, Fazel has focused on producing algorithms capable of reaching accurate conclusions despite limited or corrupted data. For example, her work on the problem of estimating low-rank matrices or “matrix completion” connected an approach from the field of signal processing to solving mathematical problems in recommender systems and dynamical system identification.
These research findings significantly impacted the fields of machine learning and control systems, and the paper has been cited by other scholarly publications over 3,000 times, the report said.
In another project, Fazel’s team observed that recent technological advances in robotics and artificial intelligence were enabled by machine-learning methods that were commonly used but not well understood.
Like Fazel, the Moorthy family is focused on the future and preparing the next generation of engineers.
The family has always placed a high value on education and believes in what it can do for an individual and society, the university said.
Ganesh Moorthy earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the UW in 1981. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in physics from the University of Bombay in India and an MBA in marketing from the National University in Sacramento.
He has served on the UW ECE advisory board and was guest speaker at the 2019 UW ECE graduation ceremony. Moorthy currently serves as the president and COO of Microchip Technology, one of the world’s leading providers of semiconductor solutions that enable smart, connected and secure devices.
His wife, Hema, was also trained as an electrical engineer, worked at Hewlett-Packard for a number of years and started a Kumon math and reading center in 2010. She holds an MBA from California State University in Sacramento.
“Hema and I are very happy to learn that Maryam Fazel will be the inaugural recipient of the professorship,” Moorthy said. “Her fields of interest in data science and machine learning are exciting areas of contemporary innovation, and we are very pleased that our endowment may support further advances in her areas of focus.”
The Moorthy Family Inspiration Career Development Professorship recognizes the encouragement and support that Ganesh and Hema Moorthy found in their parents, their family members and many others, as well as the same inspiration they continually strive to offer their own children.
This multi-generational professorship in perpetuity reflects the spirit of their generous endowment, the university adds.
