Nidhi Rawat, an assistant professor in Plant Science and Landscape Architecture at the University of Maryland, recently received a National Science Foundation Career Award in Biological Sciences.
This five-year award of $500,000 continues and expands Rawat’s primary work to investigate the genetic mechanism of plants that are resistant to fungal pathogens like Fusarium graminearum, the cause of Fusarium Head Blight or wheat scab, a major global crop disease and a significant concern in the state of Maryland for the success of crops like wheat and barley.
Understanding how resistant plants stop the growth of fungal pathogens like this at a cellular level will allow this information to be applied genetically to future crop varieties to ultimately improve the resistance and survivability of crops, helping to create a more sustainable food supply.
“Fusarium Head Blight is not only a Maryland problem, it is a problem everywhere wheat is grown around the world,” the Indian American researcher said in a press release.
“And the fungicides are losing their efficacy because the disease is evolving at such a fast rate, so with warmer and wetter climates it is only increasing in intensity. My work ranges from the subcellular level all the way to the field level and what impacts we can have on farmers, and this grant will help advance that work.”
In addition to prioritizing research, Rawat’s new grant includes the education of the next generation of scientists and the dissemination of findings out to farmers and the community through Rawat’s joint appointment with UMD Extension.
As a part of that mission, this Career Award includes plans for a new summer internship program for minority students from Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Maryland, giving them an opportunity to spend six weeks in the lab learning about plant science and encouraging them to pursue advanced degrees in STEM.
“My position is a unique opportunity to teach and extend knowledge, focusing on not just my research, but how I can translate what I do in my lab to ultimately benefit farmers and future leaders in plant science,” Rawat said in the press release.
