President Trump recently announced the recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, who included one Indian American teacher, Hemalatha Bhaskaran of Maryland.
“I am truly humbled and honored to receive the Presidential Award. I pursued a career in education to spark curiosity and ignite a passion for science and critical thinking and this is a true validation of my career choice and passion. The award is a reminder that the work that my colleagues and I do matters. I owe everything to all my students, mentors, friends, and most importantly, my family. I look forward to interacting with my fellow nominees and working with them in the future,” Bhaskaran said.
Awardees were selected from schools in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Department of Defense Education Activity schools, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the United States territories which includes American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the United States Virgin Islands. Nominations and awards were facilitated by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the National Science Foundation, according to a press release.
Bhaskaran has been teaching at James M. Bennett High School in Salisbury, Maryland, since 2004. In her 15-plus years as an educator, she has taught biology, chemistry, environmental science, and advanced placement environmental science across freshmen to senior levels. She has also served as a mentor-teacher in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s program “Teachers on the Estuary Data Edition,” which is a professional development program that provides hands-on outdoor learning experiences for teachers.
Bhaskaran earned an M.S. in environmental science from Bharathiyar University and a M.A.T. from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
Established in 1983, PAEMST is the highest award given by the United States government to kindergarten through 12th grade teachers of mathematics and science, including computer science.
A panel of distinguished mathematicians, scientists, and educators at the state and national levels assess the applications before recommending nominees to OSTP. Teachers are selected based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving science, technology, engineering, and math education.
