HANOVER, Md. — A Maryland restaurateur has acknowledged he paid a man to both frame his wife as a terrorist and burn down his restaurant.
The Capital reports 51-year-old Khalil Ahmad pleaded guilty Dec. 12 to stalking his estranged wife. In exchange, cases pending against him in three Baltimore area counties were dropped.
Federal court documents say Ahmad already faced financial ruin, and was worried about a divorce settlement’s financial impact. He discussed having her killed, but settled on paying an informant to frame her, with “a ballistic vest, firearm, bottles of alcohol and extremist jihad writings.”
Ahmad also planned to collect the insurance policy on his Pakistani restaurant, Allah Rakha, which means, roughly, “protected by God.”
India-West Staff Reporter adds:
According to his plea agreement, Ahmad and the victim were married in July 2015. Before and after their marriage, the victim lived in Howard County, Maryland, and Ahmad lived separately in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, it said.
During their marriage, Ahmad threatened to kill the victim using a firearm. In April 2018, the victim informed Ahmad that she wanted a divorce, it added.
On April 24, 2018, Ahmad threatened to kill himself. He drove to the victim’s residence, and in the presence of the victim and her children, poured gasoline over his body. Ahmad then produced a lighter and threatened to light himself on fire if the victim did not take him back, the attorney’s office said.
The next day, the victim obtained a temporary protective order in Howard County against Ahmad, which was served on April 25, 2018, and was effective through May 8, 2018, it said.
Ahmad violated the order by contacting the victim by mobile phone on April 29, and May 27, 2018, in Howard County.
Ahmad also violated the order on April 30, 2018, by contacting the victim by mobile phone and by following the victim’s vehicle as she drove in Prince George’s County. Criminal summonses were issued in Howard County (two counts) and in Prince George’s County (three counts) for violating a protective order, a press release said.
Ahmad admitted that beginning in May 2018, he solicited an individual (CW) to harass the victim. CW and Ahmad met several times, during which Ahmad expressed a desire to have his wife murdered, it said.
Ahmad subsequently decided to have the victim framed so that she would be arrested as a terrorist because she is from a Middle Eastern country.
As a result of his guilty plea to the federal stalking charge, the Anne Arundel County, Howard County, and Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Offices have agreed to dismiss their pending cases against Ahmad, it said.
Ahmad faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison for stalking and is subject to removal from the United States upon completion of his sentence.
