Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced April 28 that Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Monica Bharel will head the newly formed Reopening Advisory Board, to which Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks, was also named.
According to a state government press release, the board, co-chaired by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito and Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, brings public health officials together with leaders from the business community and municipal government from across the Commonwealth, who are charged with advising the administration on strategies to reopen the economy in phases based on health and safety metrics.
It will meet with key stakeholders and solicit input from a variety of constituencies over the next three weeks to develop a report by May 18 that will include DPH approved workplace safety standards, industry frameworks and customer protocols and guidelines, including enforcement mechanisms and coordination with municipal leaders, noted the release.
Bharel has practiced general internal medicine for more than 20 years including at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston Medical Center, in neighborhood health centers, the Veterans Administration, and at nonprofit organizations.
The Indian American physician has served on the faculty of Harvard Medical School, Boston University Medical School, and Harvard School of Public Health, and has been recognized for her passionate dedication to underserved and vulnerable populations.
Navani founded eClinicalWorks, a market leader in electronic medical records management, more than 20 years ago with five physicians as clients; there are now over 70,000. Currently, there are 2000 employees working in four North American offices and one in India. The company now posts more than $200 million in sales annually.
Indian American entrepreneur Navani’s co-founder and COO is cousin Mahesh Navani. Raj Dharampuriya is chief medical officer and Navani’s brother-in-law.
