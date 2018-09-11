The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations squad has made hundreds of arrests, which included six Indian Americans, as part of a massive crackdown that spanned across six states.
A total of 364 criminal aliens and immigrations violators were arrested during a monthlong crackdown, the federal agency announced.
Arrests were made in Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Wisconsin, the report said.
Those arrested during this operation came from 25 countries, including six from India. Other nationalities included Colombia, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Germany, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine, it said.
Of the 364 arrested, 187 had criminal convictions, 16 were women and 346 men, and 236 were from Mexico, the report added.
From the Chicago area, ICE arrested a 25-year-old man from India in Champaign, Illinois. He was convicted of criminal sexual abuse on July 30 and remains in ICE custody pending his removal, the report said.
More than half of the aliens arrested by ERO deportation officers during this operation had prior criminal histories that included convictions for crimes such as assault, attempted murder, burglary, child neglect, child sexual exploitation, domestic violence, drug trafficking and illegal re-entry after deportation, it said.
