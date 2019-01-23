In what many have described as a watershed moment for the Indian American community, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, kicked off her presidential campaign on Martin Luther King Day Jan. 21, on ABC’s news program “Good Morning America.”
The 54-year-old former Attorney General of California has vowed to be a voice for all people, and has portrayed herself as a fighter for justice. “The future of our country depends on you and millions of others lifting our voices to fight for our American values,” she said in a campaign video released after her announcement.
Harris is the daughter of Indian American physician Shyamala Gopalan and African American Stanford University economics professor Donald Harris. She will formally launch her candidacy Jan. 27 at an event in Oakland, California. Her sister, Maya Harris, will serve as campaign chair
“Kamala is a visionary,” Shelly Kapoor Collins, who has been named founding member of Harris’s National Finance Committee, told India-West. Collins is a managing partner at Propeller Venture Capital in San Francisco, which focuses on female entrepreneurship. “Kamala understands that the economy is a woman’s issue. She supports financial parity for women.”
Harris joins seven other Democrats who have announced their bids in the 2020 race, including Hindu American Tulsi Gabbard. At least six other prominent Democrats are expected to run.
Collins is certain that Harris will emerge from the crowded field to become a front runner. She compared Harris to former President Barack Obama, who also ran for president when he was the freshman senator from Illinois. “They both have this really amazing ability to connect with people. The senator she is for California is the president she will be for the nation.”
Harris is expected to garner considerable support from the Indian American community. “I have been inundated with calls all day from Indian Americans who want to get involved with the campaign,” Collins told India-West.
Harris has not yet received the critical endorsement of the AAPI Victory Fund. Shekar Narasimhan, co-founder of the organization, which supports Asian American Democratic candidates, told India-West that the Victory Fund does not make endorsements simply because a candidate is Asian American. “Will Kamala understand our community’s issues? It’s just not enough that she’s half Indian American.”
The Victory Fund will vet presidential candidates based on their responses to three primary issues: immigration, which includes a pathway to citizenship; curtailing the cost of college education, with access to education for all, regardless of income; and environment and climate change. Commonsense gun control, along with access to health care, and support for entrepreneurship and small business will also factor into the litmus test for candidates the Victory Fund will support.
Narasimhan described Harris as “an absolutely viable candidate. She could win this election,” he told India-West. “If I was her, I would stress my immigrant roots and make a serious attempt to attract the significant AAPI vote in Nevada, Virginia, North Carolina and California – all early 2020 primary states. In a crowded primary, we could be the margin of difference.”
The Indian American Impact Fund lauded the candidate for her presidential bid. "As the first viable Indian American candidate for president of the United States, she is a trailblazer for our community and a champion for our values,” said IMPACT Fund chairman Deepak Raj, in an e-mail to India-West. “We applaud her decision and look forward to supporting her enthusiastically in the days and months ahead.”
Indian American community leader MR Rangaswami, who has held prior fundraisers for Harris, told India-West: “This is historic.”
“I would never have dreamed that someone from our community would be running for president in this moment. Indian Americans have short cut the process a bit faster than I would have ever expected,” he said.
Rangaswami said he has not made up his mind yet on who he will support, and remains neutral. Indiaspora, a community organization founded by Rangaswami, will not make an endorsement, in keeping with its mission.
“This is an opportunity for Kamala to tell her very positive immigrant story, of being raised by her mother after a divorce, getting a great education, and a career of serving the public. This story has not been told,” he added.
Indian American attorney Shikha Hamilton, who works with the Brady Campaign and Center to Prevent Gun Violence, told India-West she has been a long-time supporter of Harris.
Hamilton and the Brady Campaign have lobbied Harris extensively to support gun violence prevention legislation. “Her record is very clear on the issue,” said Hamilton, noting that Harris has stated: “Gun violence is a national emergency.”
Congress must reinstate a ban on assault weapons, Harris told India-West in 2016, on the sidelines of Pratham’s annual fundraising gala in Palo Alto. Earlier that year, Harris backed a bill in the California state Assembly that would ban military-style assault rifles, and a second measure that would re-classify “bullet button” guns – which are easier to re-load – as assault rifles.
“Congress has presented U.S. citizens with a false choice. You can support the Second Amendment and also support gun safety,” she said.
In the 2016 interview, Harris told India-West that she hopes to create a pathway to citizenship for the nation’s 11 million undocumented residents, particularly the population known as “Dreamers” – undocumented youth – and children who entered the country unaccompanied by parents. She said she also wants to create a greater supply of H-1B visas for skilled foreign workers. (See earlier story: https://bit.ly/2R7mz4f)
“It is a new day. She is the right person to be running for president right now, and will bring the perspective of a diverse set of voices to the table,” said Hamilton.
