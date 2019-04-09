The Materials Research Society recently announced its cohort of 2019 Fellows, with Indian American Sudipta Seal of the University of Central Florida named among the honorees.
Seal, one of 18 Fellows named, was chosen “For outstanding research on and the application and commercialization of multifunctional nanostructured defect-engineered oxides, as well as advancing graduate and undergraduate education in materials engineering and nanotechnology."
At UCF, Seal is a professor and chair of materials science and engineering. He also serves as a director of the Advanced Materials Processing and Analysis Center and the NanoScience Technology Center.
Prior to his time at UCF, which dates back nearly 22 years, he was an engineer at Tata Steel.
Seal earned his undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology at Kharagpur; a master’s from the University of Sheffield; and a doctorate from the University of Wisconsin.
He served as a post-doctoral Fellow at U.C. Berkeley’s Lawrence Berkeley National Lab.
The MRS Fellows program recognizes outstanding contributions to the field, including research, leadership and service that have advanced the mission of the materials community worldwide.
It is intended to be a lifetime recognition of distinction in the field, rather than an award for a specific achievement.
In any given year, the maximum number of new Fellows should be capped at 0.2 percent of the current total professional MRS membership, according to the MRS website
MRS Fellows are a resource of thought-leaders—qualified to offer ideas, advice, actions and external contact channels to benefit MRS.
It is anticipated that all sectors of the society will utilize the community of Fellows as a valued intellectual asset and conversely that Fellows will recognize the value of such engagement.
The Fellows will be given the opportunity to become fully integrated into society activities, in accordance with the established principles for society governance, MRS said.
The Fellows will be formally honored during the 2019 MRS Spring Meeting and Exhibit, to be held April 22 through April 26 in Phoenix, Arizona.
