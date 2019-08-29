Commissioner and Mayor Pro-Tem of Manhattan, Kansas, Usha Reddi announced Aug. 29 her candidacy for the U.S. Senate in the 2020 election. In a press statement, the Indian American candidate said, during her service to the community, she has witnessed the impact of federal policies on communities and the challenges they created.
“I am tired of being told we can't fix things, or who we should point to and blame. I don’t do well with excuses. My story is real life. It is not accepting defeat,” Reddi stated.
“I have faced and defeated many challenges in my life with tenacity and resolve for a better future. Now, I am ready to take that power, energy and fortitude to the United States Senate to work on a better future for Kansans.”
Reddi launched her campaign with a call for the people of Kansas to join her in the fight to put the people that the Washington, D.C. leadership left behind, ahead of special interests and party talking points. “Kansas families were on the front lines to witness how ideological experiments with taxes and regulations hurt them in their everyday lives. Kansas needs a champion who will fight for education, health care access, and economic and workforce policies that benefit all people, not just the wealthy,” she said in the statement. “Too many children are going to bed hungry, too many individuals are struggling with mental illness and too many hard-working families are having trouble making ends meet.”
“I have learned that if we want real change, we have to be willing to do the work and move beyond just being angry and disappointed – we have to be unafraid to wade into the mess, roll up our sleeves, and focus on the difference we want to make,” Reddi said.
The candidate noted that Kansas has defied perceptions. The people of Kansas have shown leadership in guaranteeing women’s health care rights, electing new commonsense legislators, and electing Governor Laura Kelly in 2018. The Reddi campaign, she said, will be taking her message to people across the entire state of Kansas, to build a coalition to continue these successes and achieve victory in 2020.
Reddi stated, “This is a candidacy about Kansas values and creating opportunities for all. Kansas is ready to send a Democrat to the United States Senate. I am ready to serve.”
Reddi, who came to the United States when she was 8, would be the first female senator of color from Kansas if elected.
Reddi, who has lived in Manhattan for more than 25 years, is an elementary school teacher and was first elected to the city commission in 2013. Commissioners serve as mayor on a rotating basis, and she was previously mayor in 2016 and 2017. She is set to again serve as mayor in 2020.
Earlier, she named mental health as a “huge issue” and said that as a teacher, she also sees the educational profession sometimes facing big challenges, according to the Kansas.com report.
Like any Democrat, Reddi would almost certainly face an uphill climb in the general election, noted the report. No Democrat has won a Senate seat in Kansas since the 1930s.
The wide-open race was triggered by Sen. Pat Roberts’ announcement in January that he would not seek re-election, according to the report.
