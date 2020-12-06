On Nov. 22, several Indian American organizations from across the San Francisco Bay Area, Calif., and eight mayors and mayor-elects came together to celebrate the “Community Diwali” event, organized by the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh.
The event saw the presence of mayors and mayor-elects from eight Bay Area cities: Bob Woemer – Livermore; Sanjay Gehani – Foster City; Lily Mei – Fremont; Alan L. Nagy – Newark; Barbara Halliday – Hayward; Melissa Hernandez – Dublin; Dave Hudson – San Ramon; and Karla Brown – Pleasanton.
Representatives from local school districts, members from Indian American community organizations such as RANA, HAF, MMBA, and members from the Jewish community, among others, also participated in the event.
At the event, the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh provided an update regarding its volunteering efforts for Covid-19 service (in partnership with Sewa International), which included serving 4,000-plus families in the Bay Area by distributing 5,000 masks with the help of 150-plus dedicated volunteers.
Over 20 Bay Area cities and 15 partner organizations participated in a unique program called ‘Sewa Diwali’ to address the needs of those facing food insecurity, it was shared at the event. Through this initiative, they collected over 7,000-plus pounds of food. This effort is ongoing for the next couple of weeks.
Livermore Mayor Bob Woemer told the gathering that “he is happy to be part of the celebration and that Livermore appreciates the Indian community for their service efforts.”
He also presented to the HSS a Diwali proclamation on behalf of Livermore city. Foster City Vice Mayor Sanjay Gehani mentioned the spiritual aspect of the festival and per Hindu philosophy the assertion that “there is something beyond the physical body and mind which is purer, infinite and eternal aatma.”
All other mayors in their remarks echoed similar sentiments.
Consul General of India, San Francisco Dr. T.V. Nagendra Prasad shared his thoughts about Diwali and the importance of helping the local community.
Other notable attendees included Sarvajna Dwivedi, president/CEO/co-founder of AngioSafe Inc. and Ved Nanda, professor of law at the University of Denver and president of the HSS America Zone.
The notable attendees provided short speeches, conveying their thoughts about the celebration of Diwali, and Hindu values and principles that underscore the importance of serving and collaborating with local communities. Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown sent a recorded message.
The event also showcased various Indian dances and music performances.
