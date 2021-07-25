Seen at the donation event are (right to left) MedStar’s vice president Ed Johnson, Indian American cardiologist Siva Subramanian, Sewa’s former president Sree Sreenath, Sewa’s Maryland Chapter coordinator Anita Roy and Sewa volunteer from Washington, DC, Abhijit Kaushik, who were present at the MedStar warehouse in Hyattsville, Maryland. (photo provided)