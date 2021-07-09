The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services July 6 announced Dr. Meena Seshamani as Deputy Administrator for the agency and Director of the Center for Medicare.
In her new role, which began the same day, Seshamani will lead the Center’s efforts in serving millions of people 65 or older, those with disabilities, and sufferers of End-Stage Renal Disease who need dialysis and rely on Medicare coverage.
“Honored to lead Medicare during this pivotal time. I will bring my experience as a doctor, a health system leader, and health policy expert to promote health equity, quality person-centered care, and affordability and sustainability,” tweeted Seshamani July 7.
The veteran Indian American physician and policy maker recently served on the leadership of the Biden-Harris transition Housing and Human Services review team. In 2014, she joined the Obama-Biden administration as the director of the Office of Health Reform in the Department of Health and Human Services. In her role there, Seshamani led the implementation of the Affordable Care Act, including setting policy priorities, leading regulatory development, and overseeing programs around insurance coverage, prevention and public health, and delivery system reform, according to her LinkedIn profile.
She also led HHS on reforming the health care delivery system, and developed the Health Care Learning and Action Network, a group of 600 public and private health care leaders who are adopting alternative payment methods, with the aim of lowering health care costs, and improving patients’ experience with health care.
Seshamani then went on to join the non-profit organization Medstar Health, and most recently served at Medstar as vice president of Clinical Care Transformation. In that role, she conceptualized, designed, and implemented population health and value-based care initiatives and served on the senior leadership of the 10 hospital, 300+ outpatient care site health system, according to a press statement from CMS.
The care models and service lines under her leadership, including community health, geriatrics, and palliative care, have been nationally recognized by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement and others.
The organization Indiaspora and Partha Mishra, partner at DNA Capital, congratulated Seshamani on Twitter, amongst other well-wishers. “Congratulations on being nominated to lead the most important segment of our country’s health system – one that has historically set the tone in driving value through innovation! Our best wishes to you,” tweeted Mishra.
“Dr. Meena Seshamani brings her diverse background as a health care executive, health economist, physician and health policy expert to CMS,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure in a press statement.
“Providing quality health care to the people who rely on Medicare and advancing health equity as we do it is a priority for CMS. I am delighted to say Dr. Seshamani will bring her unique perspective on how health policy impacts the real lives of patients to her leadership role as Deputy Administrator and Director of the Center for Medicare,” said Brooks-LaSure.
Seshamani received her B.A. with Honors in Business Economics from Brown University, her M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and her Ph.D. in Health Economics from the University of Oxford, where she was a Marshall Scholar.
She completed her residency training in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, and practiced as a head and neck surgeon at Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco.
