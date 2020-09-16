MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies Sept. 12 hired Sonia Raman as an assistant coach. She replaces Niele Ivey, who was hired by Notre Dame in April.
Raman spent the past 12 seasons as women’s basketball coach at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she reached the NCAA Tournament twice. The Engineers went 91-45 over her final five seasons. She started coaching as an assistant at her alma mater, Tufts. She then spent six years as an assistant at Wellesley.
“She has a high basketball IQ and a tremendous ability to teach the game as well as a strong passion for the game,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “She is going to be a great addition to our current coaching staff.”
Raman also graduated from the Boston College Law School in 2001.
“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of the Memphis Grizzlies coaching staff,” Raman said. “I can’t wait to get to Memphis and get started with Taylor, his staff and the team’s emerging core.”
India-West Staff Reporter adds: According to nba.com, Raman becomes the seventh female coach to be hired as an assistant in the league since the beginning of the 2019-20 season. Overall, Raman is the 14th female assistant coach in the history of the NBA and 10th among current coaching staffs.
At Tufts, she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in international relations in 1996. After a two-year stint with her alma mater, she spent six years as the top assistant coach at Wellesley College before joining MIT.
"I must also give a truly special thank you to MIT and the women I've had the honor of coaching for the past 12 years. I wish the program continued success," Raman was quoted as saying in the report.
According to nba.com, she joins Vin Bhavnani (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Roy Rana (Sacramento Kings) as the only Indian American coaches in the league.
