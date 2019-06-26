A mentally disabled man with roots in Kolkata, India, was inexplicably killed by an off-duty police officer June 14 while shopping at a Costco in Corona, Calif., with his parents, who were critically injured in the incident.
Kenneth French, 32, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His parents, Paola and Russell French, were also shot and remain critically injured in the hospital since the altercation.
Paola French was struck in the back as she turned away from the gunfire. She has undergone several surgeries, her attorney said, and was in a coma last week, listed in critical condition. Russell French was seriously wounded and also was hospitalized after the shooting, according to KTLA 5.
According to reports from the Corona, Calif., Police Department, an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department Officer was shopping at Costco with his family.
“Without provocation, a male unknown to the officer’s family assaulted the officer while the officer was holding his young child. This attack resulted in the officer firing his weapon, striking the male and two of the male's family members,” said police in the report.
The off-duty officer — whose name has not been released by police — was taken to a local hospital and released. His child was not injured.
The officer's gun was the only weapon involved in the incident, contrary to earlier reports, said Corona police.
French had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, but was off his medication for other health reasons, noted local media reports.
The Associated Press has identified the off-duty officer as Salvador Sanchez. He has been with the Los Angeles Police Department for seven years and underwent a mandatory interview by LAPD investigators June 17 as part of the department's administrative probe.
Sanchez is currently on paid administrative leave, which is mandatory after an officer-involved shooting, reported The AP.
Officer Tobias Kouroubacalis of the Corona Police Department told India-West June 25 there were no updates to the case, which is still under investigation. He did respond to a question as to whether Sanchez had been questioned by Corona police or whether he is in custody, but did say that once the investigation concludes, the case will be turned over to the Riverside County, Calif. District Attorney’s office.
French’s cousin, Rick Shureih, has taken to social media to draw attention to what he believes to be an unprovoked shooting. “I’m not keeping quiet about this! People need to know!” posted Shureih on Facebook June 16.
Underneath a photo of the family, Shureih wrote: “Do they look intimidating to you? Did he really have to shoot them all? I’m posting this picture because the stories on social media have made them out to be the suspects, and the off duty cop the victim.”
“This is a family that was unarmed and was just grocery shopping. Truth will come out! I’m sure this was a misunderstanding that got escalated for no reason!” he stated.
In a subsequent post, Shureih wrote that the family has obtained witness reports that contradict the Corona Police Department’s report. “City of Corona Police Department, my family has faith that you will do the right thing and arrest the gunman! Our family has witness accounts that do not match up to the original story.”
“We need justice to prevail! Please review the surveillance tape!” Shureih wrote, in a post addressed to police. He thanked two Costco employees who helped the family. “When everyone was running for their lives, these brave souls stayed back and tried their very best to comfort my aunt and uncle in their time of need.”
Attorney Dale Galipo, who is representing the family, told The AP that French did not attack the officer. He may have pushed or slapped him, said the attorney, adding: “It certainly does not justify killing someone.''
The officer's attorney, David Winslow, told The AP that the officer was holding his young son and briefly lost consciousness after French pushed him.
When he came to, Winslow said, “he believed his life and his son's life was in immediate danger'' and fired his handgun.
