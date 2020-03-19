A fledgling start-up venture launched by an Indian American teenager in Texas, Aditya Bhatia, a mere six months ago has managed to amass tens of thousands of downloads.
Bhatia, 16, launched the MeriPheri app in July 2019 for street vendors (pheriwallas) in Mumbai, India, and within weeks received praise from city lawmakers in Houston, Texas (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/3c7RZ6u).
Since its pilot launch in the small suburbs of Mumbai, the MeriPheri app, with support from Aditya’s Mumbai-based 13-year-old cousin Aryan Bhatia, has been downloaded to the tune of more than 20,000 times.
The Bhatia cousins, though living 7,000 miles apart, teamed up to design and launch MeriPheri, which means “MyStreetCart” in Hindi. The app connects local street cart vendors with buyers and facilitates trade between them.
Besides big download numbers in small suburbs which represent less than 1 percent of India’s population, the venture’s initiative also got a big thumbs up from not only buyers and vendors, but also from politicians, social media and angel investors, according to a news release.
In addition to the 20,000-plus downloads, the app has been downloaded and used by more than 1,500 street vendors in the area.
The 109 posts and videos on their Facebook and Instagram page has more than 150,000 views, almost 2,000 likes and 550 followers, showing the venture is gaining momentum.
Additionally, the app has in excess of 400 5-star ratings and many encouraging comments, the release added.
The app was mentioned in the Maharashtra state Assembly last year followed by felicitation from local legislators, it said.
The teenagers have been quite creative in their marketing of the app. They have been able to arrange a local team to hold catchy ground events, directly reach out to buyers/vendors and convince them to download the apps, the release added.
The MeriPheri team also participated in many events organized by local NGOs and other organizations and got good visibility, it noted.
“We also offered some creative internship projects to college students to help us spread our app reach and make it popular using their own creative ideas on social media platforms,” Aryan Bhatia, an eighth grader, said in a statement.
In addition to media coverage, a few seasoned angel investors, after reading coverage of the app, voluntarily reached out to Aditya with investment interest as they see a big potential of the idea in India.
Aditya was also invited by his own school for making a presentation on the app, the release said.
“Our pilot launch area represents less than 1 percent of India’s population and yet we received 20,000 downloads in less than 6 months with limited resources. This indicates the app potential and its scalability in India and neighboring countries,” said the Texas teen, who is in the 11th grade and preparing for college – hoping for Harvard or Stanford.
Aditya received five awards in a Texas regional TSA competition recently, the release added.
The Bhatia teenagers note that there are more than 30 metro cities with populations of at least 3 million people residing there who purchase their day-to-day groceries from millions of moving street vendors.
Currently there is no means to connect them with each other and, hence, the creation of the app, they believe, holds tremendous potential.
There are numerous small and mid-size towns in India with a population of less than 1 million where handcart vendors are the lifeline for day-to-day grocery shopping, the release notes.
The teenagers, sensing success, are now preparing for the next big step – raising funds for their venture and launching it in more metro areas in India in the next few months.
They plan to make a trip to Silicon Valley in California in the spring break to approach venture capital and angel investors and scale up the operations, the company says.
MeriPheri is in the process of forming legal entities in the U.S. and India and have engaged attorneys in U.S. to streamline investment, the founders said. A chartered accountant firm is handling their entity formation in India, the release added.
