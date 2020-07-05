“American as Paneer Pie,” a new book by Michigan-based author and screenwriter Supriya Kelkar that takes place in an election year and covers the topic of racism and diversity, was published and released this month by the Aladdin imprint of Simon & Schuster.
“It is a story full of joy and hope and will inspire kids and adults everywhere to find their voice and speak out against hate,” according to a press release sent to India-West.
As the only Indian American kid in her small town, Lekha Divekar feels like she has two versions of herself: Home Lekha, who loves watching Bollywood movies and eating Indian food; and School Lekha, who pins her hair over her bindi birthmark and avoids confrontation at all costs, especially when someone teases her for being Indian.
When a girl Lekha’s age moves in across the street, Lekha is excited to hear that her name is Avantika and she’s Indian, too. Finally, there will be someone else around who gets it. But as soon as Avantika speaks, Lekha realizes she has an accent. She’s new to this country, and not at all like Lekha.
To Lekha’s surprise, Avantika does not feel the same way as Lekha about having two separate lives or about the bullying at school. Avantika doesn’t take the bullying quietly. And she proudly displays her culture no matter where she is, whether at home or at school.
When a racist incident rocks Lekha’s community, Lekha realizes she must make a choice: continue to remain silent or find her voice before it’s too late.
Born and raised in the Midwest, Kelkar learned Hindi as a child by watching three Hindi movies a week. She is a screenwriter who has worked on the writing teams for several Hindi films and one Hollywood feature.
In addition to “American as Paneer Pie,” Kelkar is also the author of “Ahimsa, The Many Colors of Harpreet Singh."
