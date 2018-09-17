An Indian American physician suspected of performing female circumcisions on six girls now faces additional charges of “travelling to engage in illicit sexual conduct” in a new indictment filed Sept. 12 in Detroit, Michigan federal court.
Physician Jumana Nagarwala, who formerly worked with the Henry Ford Hospital, had been charged with performing female genital mutilation on six girls, ranging in age from 7 to 12. Prosecutors believe that Nagarwala has performed the procedure on more than 100 young girls from Michigan, Minnesota, and elsewhere.
The new indictment adds three more victims to the case, bringing the total to nine. The fresh indictment also states that at least one young victim was drugged with crushed Valium mixed into liquid Tylenol.
Nagarwala is facing a minimum of 30 years in prison for allegedly bringing two girls from Minnesota to Michigan to perform the surgeries. Earlier charges, which accused the doctor of engaging in criminal sexual activity with a minor, were dropped in January. The criminal trial is expected to begin in January 2019. The physician has been freed on a $4.5 million unsecured bond, one of the largest of its kind.
Nagarwala’s defense lawyers are challenging the constitutionality of a federal law that criminalizes female genital mutilation. FGM, also referred to as female circumcision, is a practice employed in many religions: more than 200 million girls have been subjected to the ritual, according to a 2014 UNICEF report. Supporters of the practice — in which a girl’s clitoris is partially or completely removed — claim it suppresses female sexuality by reducing pleasure, and also curbs promiscuity.
Defense lawyers have also said that Nagarwala performed “benign” surgeries which were not genital mutilation.
In related news, several members of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim community in India appeared before a federal grand jury Sept. 5 in Detroit, Michigan to give testimony on behalf of Nagarwala.
At least two of the surgeries were allegedly performed at the Burhani Medical Clinic in Livonia, Michigan, owned by Fakhruddin Attar. Attar and his wife Farida Attar, also a physician, are awaiting trial. Farida Attar is believed to have helped facilitate the procedures.
The witnesses from India were expected to offer testimony supporting the practice of FGM to the federal grand jury. The criminal case has been closely followed by the Dawoodi Bohras, as well as by international human rights groups opposed to female genital mutilation, which has been a federal crime since 1996, reported The Detroit News, which first broke the news of the witnesses from India.
It is unknown whether the people who testified were subpoenaed by the government and forced to answer questions, reported The Detroit News. There is a general fear within the Dawoodi Bohra community that members could be excommunicated if they talk about the secretive practice of female genital mutilation, Isufali Kundawala, a Bohra and retired anesthesiologist near Dallas who has spoken out against female genital mutilation, told the publication, adding: "Excommunication is the main danger to the community."
The investigation has spread to at least three more states as federal agents had identified new targets who live in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York. Locally, most members of the sect belong to the Anjuman-e-Najmi mosque in Farmington Hills, Michigan.
(See earlier India-West story here.)
