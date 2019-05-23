Michigan State University May 8 announced that Prof. Sitara Thobani, an assistant professor in the Residential College in the Arts and Humanities, has received a Fulbright-Nehru Academic and Professional Excellence Award for her research of the performance arts in colonial and postcolonial South Asia and its diasporas.
Thobani focuses her research on representations of the Indian dancer in both Euro-American and Indian sources in the 19th and 20th centuries, according to the university report.
The Fulbright award will allow the Indian American educator to conduct archival research in the Indian cities of Delhi, Pune, Benares and Lucknow over the next year.
“I’m delighted to have received this Fulbright,” Thobani said in a statement. “I really look forward to undertaking my research on representations of the Indian dancer and the role these play in constructing ideas about race, gender and religion in the 19th and 20th centuries.”
Research gained from these trips will build on the exhibition she presented at the LookOut! Art Gallery at the beginning of the 2018-2019 academic year and will lead to the publication of her second book.
Thobani’s first book, “Indian Classical Dance and the Making of Postcolonial National Identities: Dancing on Empire’s Stage,” was based on her ethnographic fieldwork in the United Kingdom and India, which demonstrated how performances of Indian classical dance serve as a critical site for the mutual constitution of deeply entangled Indian, diasporic, and British national identities, the university said.
The Fulbright-Nehru Academic and Professional Excellence Fellowships aim to facilitate exchanges between faculty, researchers and professionals in India and the United States. These fellowships provide the opportunity to teach, conduct research, or carry out a combination of teaching and research.
Thobani plans to begin her archival research in India this summer and will return for further research the following spring. Each city she plans to visit offers different dimensions of her research, she said in the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.