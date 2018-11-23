Manoj Saxena, executive chairman of CognitiveScale and founding director of the Saxena Family Foundation, announced a $1 million gift to Michigan State University’s Eli Broad College of Business. Seen here with Saxena (center) is Prof. Glenn S. Omura (left) and dean Sanjay Gupta. The Indian American entrepreneur and philanthropist earned his M.B.A. from MSU in 1991. (CognitiveScale photo)