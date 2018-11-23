Michigan State University officials Nov. 14 announced a $1 million gift to the Eli Broad College of Business from alumnus Manoj Saxena, the executive chairman of CognitiveScale and founding director of the Saxena Family Foundation.
The gift will establish the Omura-Saxena Endowed Professorship to permanently support a faculty position in Responsible Artificial Intelligence, according to a CognitiveScale news release.
The professorship honors Glenn S. Omura, a leading expert and professor at the Broad College’s Department of Marketing and the recently retired associate dean for M.B.A. and master’s programs.
Omura is widely recognized for his work on market creation and entrepreneurial marketing, particularly those driven by emerging technologies, the release said.
“Endowed faculty positions guarantee a strong future for Michigan State, and we are honored that Manoj and the Saxena Family Foundation have chosen to come alongside us to advance MSU’s leadership in business ethics related to AI,” said John Engler, interim president of MSU. “Their generosity will create extraordinary learning opportunities for students at a time when the impact of artificial intelligence is rapidly permeating into all industries.”
According to economic projections, AI will increase the global gross domestic product by 14 percent, or an additional $15.7 trillion by in 2030, making it the biggest commercial opportunity in today’s economy, the release said.
Harnessing AI in the coming years requires the creation of a workforce that has the skills and understanding needed to build and manage AI systems that are secure, transparent, explainable and accountable, so that society can avoid unintended consequences that can be harmful to individuals, businesses, and society, according to the Saxena Foundation, the release said.
“We are deeply grateful to the Saxena Family Foundation for this visionary endowment,” said Sanjay Gupta, Eli & Edythe L. Broad Dean of MSU’s Eli Broad College of Business. “This gift underscores Manoj Saxena’s forward-looking commitment to support teaching, and benefits research that recognizes the tremendous importance of digital ethics in an era when AI technology will fundamentally redefine how we learn, work, and play. This gift jump-starts the ability of the Broad College’s faculty to play a leadership role in this exciting new area to build a better world."
An Indian American serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist and philanthropist, Saxena earned his M.B.A. from MSU in 1991; he has also served as an IBM executive and Federal Reserve Board member.
While at IBM, Saxena served as the first general manager of IBM Watson, where his team built the first cognitive systems. Prior to IBM, Saxena successfully founded and sold two venture-backed software companies within a five-year span.
“I am very grateful for the support and education Professor Omura gave me during my time at MSU,” said Saxena, who came to MSU from Hyderabad, India. “There has never been a more important time than now to educate future business leaders on the promise and perils of AI and train them in digital ethics as it will greatly influence the kind of world we will live in.
“This gift is just a beginning and it is my family’s hope that this will serve as a seed crystal for growing a world-class program in Responsible AI at MSU’s Broad College of Business,” Saxena added.
CognitiveScale, an augmented intelligence and responsible AI firm, will provide expertise, technology support and internship opportunities to accelerate MSU’s efforts in this area, the company said.
"Artificial intelligence will affect every aspect of modern life and it is critical that informed participation in this field expands from technologists to future business leaders and enablers,” said Dr. Joydeep Ghosh, chief scientific officer at CognitiveScale, in a statement.
“CognitiveScale, along with Saxena Foundation and other partners, recently took a pledge to positively impact one billion lives by 2020 through the application of Responsible AI,” Ghosh added. “We are delighted to see Michigan State University take a lead in this area and we look forward to supporting this initiative.”
