Two Michigan State University College of Natural Science advisers, Kanchan Pavangadkar and Kate Thome, were recently named MSU Assistant Provost for Undergraduate Education Fellows for 2019-2020.
The APUE fellowships are part of MSU’s Proactive Advising Project, which focuses on assessing student experiences with advisers and offering targeted professional development to advisers to improve students’ experiences with academic advising, the university said in a news release.
Pavangadkar, an undergraduate adviser for the neuroscience program, will be the fellow for the assessment and metrics group, which reviews current advising assessments to identify gaps in assessment across the university.
“I have been a part of the assessment and metrics working group for the past two years and I’m very excited to take on a leadership role as an APUE fellow for this area,” the Indian American said. “This group has given me an opportunity to work with and learn from colleagues across campus who share my passion and commitment to the field of academic advising. As an APUE fellow, I will lead the working group on assessing the academic advising climate data at MSU and brainstorm ideas that can be implemented to enhance the academic advising experience for students.”
Fellows report to Debra Dotterer, assistant dean for university advising, and serve as the lead for one of two proactive advising working groups—professional development or assessment and metrics.
Each fellow will meet biweekly with their respective group to address the short- and long-term needs and priorities. For short-term issues, they will develop and support the actions necessary to address them; for long-term issues, they will develop timelines and action steps.
The fellowship year covers 20 percent of each fellow’s time and runs from May 2019 to May 2020.
