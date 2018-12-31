The World Academy of Sciences recently announced that it has elected 46 new Fellows to its membership, expanding its efforts to increase representation by women and researchers from the world's science- and technology-lagging countries, with one Indian American and several Indian-origin scientists and academics among those named, the academy said in a Nov. 27 news release.
The vote taken at the 28th TWAS General Meeting in Trieste, Italy, increased the Academy's total permanent membership to 1,267 Fellows.
Among the scientists elected were Joyoti Basu in the structural, cell and molecular biology category; Umesh Varshney in the biological systems and organisms category; Thalappil Pradeep in the chemical sciences category; Anil Kumar Jain and Budaraju Srinivasa Murta in the engineering sciences category; Kapil Paranjape in the mathematical sciences category; and Tanusri Saha-Dasgupta in the physics category.
Jain, a distinguished professor at Michigan State University’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering, is the lone Indian American on the list. The other aforementioned academics and scientists all are in India.
Jain, according to the academy, has made pioneering contributions to pattern recognition resulting in novel solutions for a rapidly evolving biometrics industry for automatic person recognition.
“It has been my honor to work on projects in countries including India, China and Indonesia,” Jain said in a university report. “I advised the world’s largest biometrics project, Aadhaar, in India that has enrolled more than 1 billion residents utilizing fingerprints and iris images for de-duplication in India’s social welfare system.”
Jain also worked on a prototype fingerprint system to recognize infants and toddlers for vaccination tracking in Benin and India. The World Food Program is utilizing the prototype child ID system in field trials in Somalia in an effort to eliminate fraud in food distribution to children, the MSU report said.
He holds one of 17 inaugural appointments to the U.S. Forensic Science Standards Board, a newly developed organization dedicated to identifying and fostering standards and guidelines for the nation’s forensic science community, it added.
Jain has previously served as a member of the Defense Science Board and the National Academies panels on Whither Biometrics and Improvised Explosive Devices, according to the university.
His list of honors is extensive. In 2016, he was elected to the United States National Academy of Engineering and as a Foreign Fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering. In 2015, he was named a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors for innovative discovery and technology, significant impact on society, and support and enhancement of innovation, the report said.
Jain is also a fellow of the Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers; Association of Computing Machinery; American Association for the Advancement of Science; International Society for Optics and Photonics Society (SPIE); and International Association of Pattern Recognition.
He is a recipient of the Guggenheim Fellowship, Humboldt Research Award, Fulbright Scholarship, King-Sun Fu Prize, and W. Wallace McDowell Award, according to his bio.
Basu, a senior professor and chair in Bose Institute in Kolkata, has contributed in the area of Mycobacterium tuberculosis pathogenesis uncovering the role of microRNAs in modulating the immune response to Mtb infection and the mechanisms involved in attenuating host macrophage apoptosis as an immune subversion strategy.
Varshney, a professor and chairman, in the Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore, has shown roles for the highly conserved features in eubacterial initiator tRNAs.
Pradeep, a professor at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras chemistry department, has contributed to the areas of nanotechnology for affordable clean water and ultrasensitive devices.
Murty, a professor at the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering at IIT Madras, has done major work on thermodynamic prediction of glass formation in multicomponent systems.
Paranjape, a professor of mathematics at IISER in Mohali, has proved some consequences of the Bloch-Beilinson conjectures in the context of hypersurfaces; proved the Hodge conjecture in some cases and studied a canonical stable vector bundle associated with a curve.
Saha-Dasgupta, a senior professor and Satyendra Nath Bose Chair, Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science; on lien from S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences in Kolkata, has made significant contribution in developing and applying a fast and accurate electronic structure method to understand the complex physical and chemical processes in a variety of materials e.g. oxides, quantum spin systems, metalorganic compounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.