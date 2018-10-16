The University of Chicago Oct. 1 announced that Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s chief executive officer who received his M.B.A. at the university in 1997, has been named to the university’s board of trustees.
He began his five-year term at the September meeting.
“Satya is a distinguished alumnus who brings a wealth of skills and experiences to the Board of Trustees as chief executive of one of the world’s leading technology companies. His global perspective and deep international understanding will provide the board with crucial insights as it focuses on advancing the university’s scholarship, education and impact in Chicago and around the world,” said board chairman Joseph Neubauer.
“We welcome Satya to the board and look forward to working with him at an important and ambitious time for the university.”
Nadella was named CEO of Microsoft in 2014 after holding leadership roles in both enterprise and consumer businesses across the company. He joined Microsoft in 1992, taking on responsibilities that included leading research and development for the online services division and serving as vice president of the Microsoft business division.
Before becoming CEO, Nadella served as executive vice president of Microsoft’s cloud and enterprise group, leading its transformation to the cloud infrastructure and services business. Before joining Microsoft, the Indian American executive was a member of the technology staff at Sun Microsystems.
Originally from Hyderabad, India, Nadella, in addition to earning his M.B.A. from the university’s Booth School of Business, holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Mangalore University in India and a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee.
Nadella serves on the board of trustees at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle and is a member of the board of directors of Starbucks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.