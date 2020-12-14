Indian American chief executive officer at Microsoft Satya Nadella and Adobe head Shantanu Narayan are investing money into a forthcoming U.S.-based cricket league tournament.
The American Cricket Enterprises is gearing up to host the USA's first-ever major cricket tournament, the inaugural Major League Cricket, according to reports.
Much like other popular sports in the United States, cricket, one of the more popular sports in Nadella’s and Narayan’s native land, now looks set to have its own major league.
Ever since its announcement, there have been several interesting developments. These include the announcement of a long-term partnership between the Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders and the ACE, a Yahoo report said.
According to multiple reports, Nadella and Narayen have become the latest to show interest in the tournament.
Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders have signed to be associated with the Los Angeles-based team, and it is now understood that Nadella is set to invest in the Seattle-based franchise. Seattle is the home of America's tech industry and is also where the tech-giant, Microsoft is headquartered.
The 50-year-old Narayan is a self-confessed cricket fan. He is thought to be working on developing a state-of-the-art cricketing facility at Redmond, Washington, the reports noted.
Narayan’s would be based out of the San Francisco Bay Area, where Adobe, as well as the ACE, is headquartered.
Additionally, reports note, that Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma is also in conversations to become part of the new league.
ACE co-founder Vijay Srinivasan told the Times of India that he had underlined the need to “have a vision” that will drive the game’s philosophy in America forward.
“This is going to take a collective effort from everyone in the wider American cricketing community to be successful,” he said in the report.
Of late, the ACE has been pushing for the development of cricket in the United States.
Earlier this year, the ACE announced that it plans to begin the inaugural edition of Major League Cricket in 2022. Major League Cricket has since been sanctioned by USA Cricket, it said.
Major League Cricket is expected to feature six teams, all exclusively owned by the ACE with investor-operators for each team who hold stakes in the company, the reports said.
The MLC is expected to be preceded by a development tournament in 2021, known as Minor League Cricket. It will feature 24 franchises based across the U.S., according to the reports.
Last month, the ACE announced that it will be leasing the AirHogs Stadium, a minor-league baseball facility, for 15 years to develop it into a cricket-specific facility. The Texas-based stadium, in the suburbs of Dallas, has a capacity of 6,000 seats.
