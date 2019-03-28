One day, three victories.
Sixth grader Arin Parsa, of San Jose, California, won a trifecta of regional academic competitions held in San Francisco March 23.
Among the International Academic Competition regional events Parsa claimed included the National Science Bee, the National History Bee and the National Academic Bee.
The IAC is a consortium of competitions for primary and secondary students operating in over 25 countries around the world. Thousands of students take online qualifying exams, followed by regional, national and international tournaments in subject-specific and overall academic tournaments.
The day-long regional tournaments consist of a buzzer-based competition, including 12 fast-paced rounds with 300 questions across physics, chemistry, biology, astronomy, literature, fine arts, religion, culture, history, geography and current affairs.
Students who reach the highest levels in these tournaments are innately curious about the world around us, and pursue knowledge through strong, independent research, according to a release provided to India-West.
Parsa, in rare fashion, won all three competitions in Northern California in his division with a large margin and has qualified for the nationals, which will take place in Chicago this June, as well as the International Olympiad next year.
Parsa, according to the release, is also the youngest National Academic Quiz Tournaments Middle School Quiz Bowl All-Star in the U.S., holding several records, and the captain of the Challenger Almaden Quiz Bowl team.
The Indian American youngster recently led the team to a win against high schoolers in the CalCup High School QuizBowl in the Standard Division on March 16 and was named the highest scorer amongst 140 middle and high school students.
NAQT organizes premier middle school, high school, community college and college national quiz bowl championships in North America. CalCup is hosted by the NorCal QuizBowl Alliance that works closely with NAQT and provides opportunities for bright middle schoolers to challenge themselves in a motivating environment with high schoolers.
