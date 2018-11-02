Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Indiana, who is embroiled in one of the toughest re-election battles in the nation, was roundly criticized for his remarks during an Oct. 30 debate, in which he proclaimed that he has African American and Indian American staffers, "but" they do an amazing job.
“Our state director is Indian American, but he does an amazing job. Our director of all constituent services, she’s African American, but she does an even more incredible job than you could ever imagine.”
Donnelly followed up his initial remarks with even more “patronizing” statements. “It isn’t their race or their religion. It’s the incredible person that they are,” he said. “But at the same time they have to have a chance, they have to have an opportunity, and that’s my responsibility.”
“And I’ve done it in every office I’ve had and I’ve done it in every campaign I’ve had because my campaigns and our Senate office should reflect the face of Indiana.”
“Mr. Senator, but what?” puzzled The Washington Post, in its report of the gaffe. “The definition of the word ‘but,’ according to Google, is ‘to introduce something contrasting with what has already been mentioned.’ So it was strange when Donnelly, in what seemed like a genuine effort to compliment his aides, said this when asked how he would bring diversity into his staffing,” noted the publication.
In a statement to the Fix, Donnelly claimed a conjunction mix-up, saying he “meant to say ‘and’ instead of ‘but’.”
“That would have communicated what I have tried to do my entire life: that I make a habit to seek out and promote people of color for both my campaign and official staff,” he said.
Donnelly is a conservative Democrat who is being challenged in the Nov. 6 mid-term election by Republican Mike Braun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.