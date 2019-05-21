The Content Marketing Institute announced May 14 that Mindy Kaling, an accomplished Indian American actress, writer, producer, director, and best-selling author, will headline ‘Content Marketing World 2019,’ which will be held in Cleveland, Ohio Sept. 3-6.
From her breakout role as celebrity obsessed Kelly Kapoor on “The Office” to her role as romantic-comedy obsessed Dr. Mindy Lahiri on “The Mindy Project,” Kaling, said the institute, is a “dynamic performer who is known as one of the funniest and most likable actors today.”
Not only that, it added, with numerous writing, directing and producing credits, Kaling is the mastermind behind some of the funniest shows on TV.
On the big screen, she’s starred in the Oscar-winning Pixar film, “Inside Out,” “A Wrinkle in Time,” and “Ocean’s 8.” She can be seen in the upcoming movie she wrote and produced called “Late Night.” Additionally, her two books, “Why not Me?” and “Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns)” both made the New York Times bestseller list.
Kaling has been writing and telling jokes since she was young and has honed her craft over the years from off-Broadway to TV to the big screen. Along the way, she’s broken barriers in Hollywood, the institute noted, adding that Kaling was the first woman of color nominated for an Emmy in writing. “She’s not afraid to push boundaries with her fresh take and perspective as an Indian American woman and advocates for the importance of diversity and inclusiveness in the stories we tell,” said the Content Marketing Institute.
Further listing her achievements, the institute stated that in 2012, Kaling was named to the TIME ‘100 Most Influential People in the World’ list, and in the same year, she was honored with the Glamour ‘Woman of the Year’ award.
“We’re beyond excited that Mindy Kaling will be joining us on stage at Content Marketing World 2019,” said Stephanie Stahl, general manager at the Content Marketing Institute. “She’s got an amazing ability to tell stories that are infused with heart and humor, but more importantly make us take a hard look at important topics in our world today. We feel her dedication, tenacity, love of story and knowledge of her craft will make her a hit among our CMWorld attendees.”
