Neel Kashkari, Indian American president of the Federal Reserve’s Minneapolis, Minnesota, location, believes that “institutional racism” exists in America.
On May 27, two days after George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest, Kashkari tweeted his views on the incident.
“What’s most shocking to me about the video of George Floyd is not only that he was killed helplessly by police officers. It is that they knew they were surrounded by witnesses and being taped. They never blinked. They never hesitated,” he wrote in a two-part Twitter thread.
“It was as if they were saying: this is what we’ve been trained to do. We are trained to use deadly force against black men. And if they die, it’s their own fault for being in that situation. It indicates institutional racism that is actively taught and reinforced. #GeorgeFloyd,” Kashkari added.
In a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times June 17, Kashkari said that he believed that it was important to use his platform to speak up, and that racial disparities are holding back workers from reaching their full potential.
“It was just an honest expression of my reaction. It had been in the news for the past day or so, and I’d seen it, and I’d seen other footage of black men being killed by the police, and I was struggling to figure out — why did this feel so different to me? And it felt so different to me because you could see, there were witnesses standing around the police officers and the police officers didn’t care. They were so confident in what they were doing, they were sending a message, that we’re not doing anything wrong,” he told The New York Times. “I think I’ve just learned — if we don’t speak out about what we’re seeing, if everyone doesn’t speak out about what they’re seeing, then nothing changes.”
He admitted that it’s not the Fed’s place to publicly comment on partisan political issues or take sides but said, “I live in Minnesota, I’m a voter in Minnesota, our employees live here. We live in our community, and if there are really pressing issues in our community, I think we have a responsibility to speak up.”
He also noted that institutional racism hurts the economy. “If white children in Minneapolis had the educational attainment that African American children have, this problem would have been solved a long time ago,” he told The New York Times. “I think racism is an undercurrent of the status quo, and then, you have huge chunks of our population who are not getting a good education, who do not have good job opportunities — it absolutely holds our economy back. There are big chunks of our population whose innate human capital is basically being squandered because they are not getting an education that enables them to take advantage of their natural talents and gifts. That not only hurts them, that hurts all of us. It hurts our society and our economy.”
When asked about what role could the Fed play here, Kashkari said: “If we can use our economic research capabilities to analyze issues using the best data and evidence possible, and put forward policy recommendations that other policymakers can implement, that’s an important contribution for us to make.”
