MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Timberwolves have named Sachin Gupta their executive vice president of basketball operations, continuing the front office makeover under new president Gersson Rosas.
Gupta, whose hire was finalized July 30, was the assistant general manager last season for the Detroit Pistons.
The Boston, Mass.-area native began his NBA career with the Houston Rockets in 2006 as Daryl Morey’s first hire, laying the foundation for the team’s extensive analytics undertaking, which the Rockets would later become renowned for.
In addition to his responsibilities as an analyst, the Indian American also assisted in managing the team’s salary cap during his six-year tenure in Houston.
Gupta transitioned to the Philadelphia 76ers front office in 2013 as a consultant prior to the NBA Draft while finishing M.B.A. studies at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business.
He then moved to a more permanent position, vice president of basketball operations in 2014 and served as then-GM Sam Hinkie’s top lieutenant.
Gupta served a substantial role in driving the club’s overhaul that led to the team’s resurgence which resulted in a playoff appearance in the 2017-2018 season.
Gupta, who has degrees from MIT and Stanford, first made a name for himself at ESPN. There, he developed the NBA Trade Machine for the network's website that allows users to play general manager and see which players could theoretically be swapped from which teams under the league's complex salary cap rules.
