Miracle Foundation, a nonprofit organization assisting orphaned and vulnerable children, recently announced the launch of its Keep Kids Connected education campaign, which aims to provide tablet computers to 300 children learning from home in India to help them continue their education during Covid-19.
These tablets come pre-loaded with educational apps, online textbooks, lesson plans and Wi-Fi cards – with internet connectivity for three months – so that students are able to connect remotely with their schools and teachers and attend online classes via Zoom.
“All children have the right to a quality education,” said Caroline Boudreaux, founder of Miracle Foundation. “Due to the Covid-19 lockdown in India, many of the kids we support cannot attend school and risk not having the necessary technology to keep up with their education online. We cannot let them fall behind. That’s why we’re asking our supporters to participate in our new campaign.”
To get involved, supporters can visit Miracle Foundation’s campaign page, where they can make a tax-deductible donation. These tablets only cost $150 but the impact it will make on these kids is immeasurable, said the organization.
“During these unprecedented times, we invite you to get involved in our back-to-school campaign. Together, we can give the vulnerable children we support the ultimate gift: a quality education and a bright future,” said Pratima Kamble, Miracle Foundation’s senior coordinator of education (west region).
“If my mother had been educated, my life would (be) very different. However, now that I have (the) opportunity, I will study. I feel strongly that one should complete their education first and then get married. Girls need to be financially independent. As a youth ambassador, I stress the importance of this to others,” said Rajshree, Miracle Foundation Youth Ambassador.
Miracle Foundation has spent the past 20 years improving the lives of more than 15,000 children and affecting almost 300 orphanages. The nonprofit is part of a global network of non-profit organizations leading the worldwide movement to end the need for orphanages by 2040.
For more information, visit www.miracle foundation.com.
