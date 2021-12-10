An Indian American student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute will be competing in the Miss America competition Dec. 16.
Sapna Raghavan, majoring in Business Management & Marketing Analytics with a minor in Professional Writing, is representing the state of Connecticut.
The 100th Anniversary Miss America competition will stream live on Peacock on Dec. 16 from Mohegan Sun Resort in Uncasville, Conn.
The 51 young women vying for the title of Miss America will begin their competition week on Dec. 12 with the first evening of the preliminary competition, followed by round two of the preliminary competition on Dec. 13.
The Miss America candidates were no longer judged on outward appearance, which has meant the elimination of the swimsuit competition, but instead being judged in eveningwear, on-stage questions, their social impact initiative, and talent, noted the release, adding that the Miss America organization stands for empowering young women across the country to be the best they can be through leadership, talent, communication skills and smarts.
In her profile on missamerica.org, Raghavan said her Social Impact Initiative is “Embracing Diversity: Overcoming Adversities”; while her Career Goals are: “Coming from a small business family, I grew up watching my parents’ persistence and determination as they took on the risk of starting something of their own, and it has fueled my passion to start my own business and become a full-time entrepreneur like them. My dream is to provide equal opportunities to all women through my company and diversify the business world overall.”
According to an article on yahoo.com, Raghavan, 23, is a 2016 graduate of Ellington High School who was crowned Miss Connecticut in April, adding that her talent is Indian classical dance, which she said combines movements such as hand gestures and facial expressions with dramatic storytelling.
