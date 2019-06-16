Punjab-born Miss India Worldwide Shree Saini, having her roots in Abohar, was warmly received on her recent week-long trip to Guyana; where she had been invited as a judge and motivational speaker there.
Rashena Sara Hanif, an aspiring lawyer, was crowned Miss India Guyana 2019 after she outshone her rivals at the pageant held at the Ramada Princess Hotel.
The first runner-up was Sandeka A Rampersaud; Katriah Sharona was second runner-up. Kristal Inshan was crowned Mrs. India Guyana 2019 and Amisha Sarjoo won the title of Miss Teen India Guyana 2019.
The crowned queens will now have a chance to represent Guyana in India for the international pageant slated for Sept. 3-7, according to a press release. The reigning Miss India Worldwide, Indian American Shree Saini, graced the event with an exciting dance performance to the song ‘Titanium’. The message of the dance was to portray the message of never giving up, especially in tough circumstances. Other dance routines by leading dance groups included the Ishara Dance Group.
Saini was invited to Guyana by Miss India Guyana directors Hasmin Alli and Melicia K.R. Partab Alli. She presented three women’s empowerment awards and in return, they surprised her with the 4th women empowerment award. Her speech was on her life story and the definition of kindness, resilience and success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.