Indian American Shree Saini, who recently won the Miss World America 2021 pageant, returned to her home in Seattle, Washington, to a warm welcome, where she thanked her friends, relatives and fans for showering her with love.
"I thank each and every one who came to welcome me. It was overwhelming and I am grateful for your support. Thank you for showering me with all your love," Saini said in a press statement.
Saini received a grand welcome at her home, where the entire neighborhood showed up to wish her, noted the press release. With a traditional welcome from family and friends, she cut a cake and spent time with family members, who had decorated the entire house in her honor. Saini was delighted to eat home-cooked food, something she said she had greatly missed while being away. Later in the evening, she attended a gala dinner organized in her honor.
“Grateful for family, friends, senators, representatives, commissioners who attended and sent blessings via mail, for my grand Miss World America homecoming welcome,” she said.
State Senator Manka Dhingra, Representative Alex Ybarra, Commissioner Cory Wright, and Commissioner Neelam Chahlia spoke on the occasion, which was attended by the heads of five local nonprofits, with whom she has had the honor of serving with for the last few years.
“Children Rights and You nonprofit director Paresh Mundade; Utsav Celebration nonprofit directors Arun Sharma and Seema Sharma; Aagman New Beginnings nonprofit director Dr. Priyanka Mishra and Abhishek Mishra; Indian American Association nonprofit director Vishwa Prasad and Vandana ji; Sadhana Prayer nonprofit director Piyali De; Jalsa Event heads Amit Upadyay and Priti Parikh. Thank you so much to our family friends Nidhi and Sujeet Kumar for hosting this event in two days,” she said. “You are both definitions of love. I will forever remember who encouraged me in my life's most precious moments,” concluded Saini.
