Shree Saini, the 23-year-old Indian American student and anti-bullying activist who was crowned Miss World America Washington, was recently awarded a World Peace Award in Los Angeles, Calif., by Passion Vista magazine.
“I feel very happy and honored to receive one of the prestigious awards as World Peace Messenger in LA. It’s God’s blessings and my mom behind my every moment of ups and downs and success. My parents support, love and blessings have brought me international recognition and achievements,” Saini said in a statement.
Each year, Passion Vista honors people from different walks of life for the contributions they make for the betterment of the society. The award is given in recognition for all the hard work and dedication put by honorees into their respective fields of work, said a press release.
Saini, who is an undergraduate student at the University of Washington pursuing a double degree in public administration and business, has competed in and won a number of pageants in the past.
She was crowned Miss India Worldwide 2018 (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2rNs7aa) and Miss India USA 2017. Saini was among the contestants selected for the 2019 “Miss World America” pageant.
Saini, who has studied at Harvard, has been trained in acting at the Yale actors conservatory.
The Punjab native, who moved to Washington when she was seven, experienced hardships while in high school, where she was bullied. For years, she said, she felt like an outcast at school for being a person of color. As a response, she created the website www.shreesaini.org to educate people about her experiences.
Saini, added the press release, has survived facial burns and a heart surgery at the age of 12. “Shree has created an app on emotional heath at Stanford University. She has given hundreds of presentations in over 80 cities and six countries and written about 400 articles in newspapers on emotional fitness, via her non-profit shareesaini.org,” said the magazine.
Saini has been recognized by several dignitaries for her work.
