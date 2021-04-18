Indian American Shree Saini, the Miss World America Washington winner, recently donated her car to children in need.
Saini donated her Cadillac Escalade to Wheels for Wishes & Wellness, a nonprofit that has helped grant over 10,000 wishes for children and had $78 million in donations, according to a news release.
This car will now enable that family to have better access to their job, become self-sufficient and allow their kids easier access to their education, the release said.
“When we leave this world, we take nothing with us. So why not give it all away while we are here?” Saini said in a statement.
“Instead of always thinking of ways we can be benefited, think of ways you can benefit the world. I encourage you to take action and find ways to give back. Instead of waiting till someone asks you for help, take initiative,” Saini added.
Car donations help make dreams come true for children with life – threatening medical conditions around the country, the release notes.
Wheels for Wishes has helped to grant over 10,356 wishes to local children nationwide. To take part in granting wishes, visit www.wheelsforwishes.org.
