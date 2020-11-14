Indian American anti-bullying activist and Miss World America Washington Shree Saini was recently awarded with the Child Rights Champion Award by Child Rights and You.
She was honored for her “exemplary contribution in social service and funds raised for children,” according to a press release.
“I believe that social commitment is as important as our professional and personal commitment,” said Saini. “It is indeed an honor to have been awarded Child Rights Champion award. I will keep doing my bit and giving back to society to the best in my capacity.”
Saini credited her spirit of generosity to watching Miss World as a young girl when she saw contestants around the world be of service in their countries, and she knew since then that she wanted to create a huge positive impact, added the press release.
CRY America has impacted the lives of 6,95,077 children living across 3,676 villages and slums through support to 73 projects in India and the U.S.
