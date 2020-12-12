Indian American Shree Saini has been invited as a national judge in Orlando, Florida, to judge several national NAM pageants.
NAM is a pageant for girls ages 4-to-24 and established by Steve and Kathleen Mayes in 2003. Each year there are about 700 contestants who compete at nationals, according to a news release.
The pageant consists of four segments: Personal Introduction, Formal Wear, Interview, Resume and Community Service.
The 24-year-old Saini and anti-bullying activist was crowned Miss World America Washington and was the winner of six awards at Miss World America 2020, according to the release.
She is known for her work with over 100 nonprofits and is working towards Miss World America 2021, and hopefully Miss World 2021, her bio notes.
“All contestants have worked extremely hard all year around with their mentors, and families to prepare for this one week of competition. It’s a huge honor and responsibility to award them for their hard work,” Saini said in a social media post.
As a pageant judge, she says it's important to “always give warm smiles to contestants. That’s the least we can do to uplift them and boost their confidence when they are on stage."
