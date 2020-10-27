The family of reigning Miss World Washington pageant winner Shree Saini has honored the U.S. by saluting their adopted land with one of the largest American flags raised in Thorp, Washington.
Saini’s family is installing one of the largest American flags at Shree's Travel Plaza at 410 Gladmar Road in Thorp, about 90 minutes east of Seattle.
“The flag will be seen by 40 million people each year,” Saini said in an email to India-West.
The flag-raising, taking place on Veterans’ Day, Nov. 11, will have representatives, senators, mayors and others.
“This flag belongs to each and every American. People from all political parties, all faiths, and all cultures are warmly invited,” Saini said. “This massive flag is a symbol of our gratefulness to the ‘UNITED’ States of America.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.