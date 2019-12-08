ANAHEIM, Calif. – Shree Saini, Miss World Washington, was in Anaheim last weekend where she was invited to be a judge for the 2019 NAM National Pageant.
The Indian American was one of a panel of four judges; the other three were Nia Sanchez, Miss USA 2014; Kara McCullough, Miss USA 2017; and Sarah Rose Summers, Miss USA 2018.
NAM stands for “National American Miss,” and the pageants are dedicated to celebrating America’s greatness and encouraging its future leaders. Each year the pageant awards one million dollars in cash, scholarships and prizes to recognize and assist the development of young women nationwide.
Held once a year, all 50 states participate with more than 700 contestants competing in various categories such as talent, acting, modeling, academic achievement, formal wear, and more.
Contestants are broken up into six age groups: four to six, seven to nine, ten to 12, 13 to 15, 16 to 18, and lastly, the “Miss” division for ages 19 and 20.
The pageant began Nov. 23 and ended Dec. 1. Many of the contestants were Indian Americans.
